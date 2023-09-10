UTICA, NY. - Moravian University tried to mount a comeback on the road but came up short falling to 0-2 on the season. Utica outscored the Greyhounds by in the second half to thwart the comeback attempt, 35-20.
The Greyhounds would find themselves with an early lead in this one, scoring the lone points in the first quarter. Jared Jenkins would fire on in to Jordan Bingham for the 12-yard touchdown, a failed two-point conversion led to a, 6-0 lead.
From there Utica would take control, scoring two touchdowns in the second quarter to grab hold of the lead for good.
Second half started off with some promise for the Greyhounds, scoring the first touchdown of the half. Nate Boyle finding the endzone on a 5-yard run, 14-12 Utica on top after another failed two-point conversion.
Late in the third Utica would put another touchdown on the board to push their lead, 21-12.
Again Moravian hanging around, fourth quarter starting off with a 10 play drive that ended with Jenkins to Bingham once again. After a successful two-point conversion the Greyhounds trailed by just one.
Utica would score 14 unanswered from that point to capture the win and stave off the Greyhounds.
Moravian will look to pick up its first win of the season at home next week against The Apprentice School.