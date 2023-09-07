PHILADELPHIA, Pa. - The Philadelphia Flyers have signed forward Morgan Frost to a 2-year contract. Frost put up 46 points in 81 games with the Flyers during the 2022-23 season.
The club announced the 2-year deal with worth $4.2 million. Frost ranked among the top of the team leaders in several offensive categories. He was third in goals scored (19), fourth in assists (27) and his 46 points are good enough for fourth highest.
Prior to the former first round picks first full season in the NHL, Frost earned an AHL All-Star selection in 2020.