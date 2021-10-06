WHITEHALL, Pa. - After four seasons at the helm, Blake Morgan has decided to resign as the head coach of the Whitehall softball team.
Morgan leaves the program with a 47-26 overall mark, two District XI-6A runner-ups and two PIAA-6A tournament appearances. The Zephyrs have become a team capable of competing with any school in the Lehigh Valley.
Whitehall athletic director, Bob Hartman had this to say in a press release from the school,"He improved the quality of our program, had some great wins, coached some outstanding student-athletes, and put our girls in positions to succeed. Most impressive about Coach Morgan and his program was the efficiency and work that was done at practice."
The Zephyrs will begin to search for their next head coach immediately.