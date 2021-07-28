EPHRATA, Pa. - Norchester cementing their spot in the Mid-Atlantic Regional, and the state final with a win over Ephrata on Wednesday afternoon.
The Bulldogs getting things going early against Ephrata, tacking on three runs to start the game in the first inning. They would hold a 3-0 lead after the first. Mario Billeta bringing one of those runs across with an infield RBI groundout.
Later in the fifth inning, the Bulldogs adding to their lead with five runs in the inning. Pitcher Sam Morris giving up very little in the shutout win, striking out nine batters.
Norchester will face Paxton in the state final.