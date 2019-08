READING, Pa. - Following a 1-9 record in 2018, Muhlenberg spent all off-season working in the weight room and preparing to have a different storyline in 2019. The Muhls are set to have their hardwork pay off.

The team is filled with players who bring back experience from last year. This year's roster also features bigger individuals in the trenches and a more athletic linebacker unit.

Overall, there is a different feel for Muhlenberg this season.