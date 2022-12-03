DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (Courtesy of Delaware Valley Athletics) - The Delaware Valley unbeaten football season came to an end on Saturday with a 22-6 loss to perennial power Mount Union in the NCAA Division 3 quarterfinals at Robert A. Lipinski Field.
The Purple Raiders, ranked second, jumped out to a 20-0 lead before the hosts went on an eight-play, 87 yard drive capped off by a 24-yard pass from Louie Barrios IV to Tahmir Barksdale late in the third quarter.
Mount Union would hold off the Aggies the rest of the way and will advance to the semifinals against unbeaten Wartburg on December 10.