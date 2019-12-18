BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Mountain Hawks football program has announced 10 early signing period commits following todays action across the country.
Tom Gilmore will be adding five new offensive and defensive members to his program after today. The list of early signees can be seen below.
Tim Bell – LB; 6-0/215; Windsor, Conn./Suffield Academy
Michael DeNucci – LB; 6-0/220; Denville, N.J./Pope John XXIII
Renach Gena – OL; 6-6/265; West Palm Beach, Fla./North Broward Prep
Christian Jablonski – DL; 6-4/250; Ligonier, Pa./Ligonier Valley
Eric Johnson – WR; 6-4/190; Katy, Texas/Seven Lakes
Connor Kennedy – WR; 6-0/180; Mount Laurel, N.J./Lenape
Donovan Lassiter – DB; 5-9/170; Plantation, Fla./Westminster Academy
Hank Shapiro – QB; 6-2/205; Westfield, N.J./Westfield
Sam Sheridan – DL; 6-2/230; Sewickley, Pa./North Allegheny
Christian Williams – TE; 6-5/220; Jacksonville, Fla./Creekside