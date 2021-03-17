BETHLEHEM, Pa. - After the tournament was canceled a year ago, Lehigh wrestlers are eager to get back on the national stage this spring. The Mountain Hawks are set to compete at the 2021 NCAA Division I Wrestling National Championships this weekend in St. Louis.
When the action begins it will have been 726 days since the last NCAA tournament wrestling bout.
All told, 10 Mountain Hawks are competing. Eight of the 10 will be making their national tournament debuts. Jordan Wood and Jake Jakobsen are the two heading to nationals with previous experience.