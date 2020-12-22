Like every college sports team this winter, the Lehigh Wrestling program is changing plans constantly and is ready for anything. The Mountain Hawks released their 2020-21 season schedule last week and is ready to begin battling.
For Lehigh that season slate was the second version, after the first version needed to be altered earlier this off-season. The team is not allowed air travel or overnight stays this season to help avoid the spread of COVID-19. Those new restrictions forced head coach Pat Santaro to adjust the schedule.
The Mountain Hawks will be home for a good portion of the season, however, local fans will not see a Penn State - Lehigh showdown this winter.
When matches do begin, Lehigh grapplers will be ready to go, and according to Santaro, they all will need to be prepare to compete at a moment's notice.
The Mountain Hawks return key contributors from last season and look to capture another league crown.