BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Mountain Hawks travel to the West coast for a meeting with the fourth ranked team in the nation, UC Davis.

Lehigh is off to a 0-2 start this season after suffering a set back on the road last week when they fell to Villanova, 38-10.

The Mountain Hawks defense stepped up in the first half of their contest against the Wildcats, and they hope to see more of the same out West this week.