ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Muhlenberg College is "confident in taking the necessary steps to allow for in-person training and practice" with hopes of holding athletic competitions in March, the school's athletic department announced on Tuesday.
The update came one day after the Centennial Conference announced that conference leaders will announce a decision on the spring sports season by the end of February.
"Our coaches and staff are excited to have many of our student-athletes back to campus. The entire college community has worked tirelessly in preparation for our students' safe return — including implementing protocols that will permit our coaches and student-athletes to safely prepare for competition this spring," said Lynn Tubman, director of athletics for Muhlenberg, in a statement. "I know our Mules are motivated and committed to successfully progressing through our Return to Sport protocols so that they will be ready to compete when conditions permit."
The school's spring sports teams is entering the return phase first with fall and winter teams beginning their phased return next week.