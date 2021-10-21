ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Muhlenberg College captured their biggest win of the year last Friday night when Johns Hopkins visited Scotty Wood Stadium.
The Mules find themselves right in the thick of things in the Centennial Conference race, with only Susquehanna ahead of them. Nate Milne's squad has been in playoff mode since their early season loss.
Mline knows his team can't let up, and the message has been passed down. One more slip-up and the Mules playoff hopes could be lost.
On tap for the Mules this week is an explosive Juniata team.