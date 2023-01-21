READING, Pa. - After Executive Education defeated Exeter 49-40 in an early afternoon game at the Geigle Classic, there were four additional games involving local teams.
Lexi Buie and Olivia Jones combined for 37 points to lead the unbeaten Cedar Cliff girls basketball team to a 57-29 win over Reading.
The William Allen boys jumped out to a 14-2 lead over Muhlenberg, but the Muhls would come all of the way back in a 58-42 victory.
Williamsport's Caleb Fausnaught and George Whaley each scord 15 points as the Millionaires knocked off Dieruff by a 66-54 score.
In the nightcap, Ruben Rodriguez scored 30 points - including 26 in the first half - as Reading steamrolled Harrisburg 77-35. Myles Grey added 22 points for the Red Knights.