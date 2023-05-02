The regular season winding down for both baseball and softball in Berks County. Muhlenberg baseball and Conrad Weiser softball picking up big wins on Tuesday night.
The Mulhs knocked off Exeter, 11-7 to maintain their second place spot in the Berks I standings.
Early on this one, it would be all Muhls as they jumped out to a, 6-0 lead through two innings. Eli Keller driving a run in the first, and Gio Cavanna doing his part with an RBI knock, part of a four-run second inning.
The Eagles, right back in this on with a six-run third inning, but the Muhls Cam Burr would drive in two in the bottom of the third to break the 6-6 tie. From their, they would hang on to win.
On the softball field, Conrad Weiser and Fleetwood putting on quite the show with a nine inning thriller. It would be the Scouts coming out on top, 13-12 to knock off the Berks II leader.
The Tigers looking like a runaway train in the early going of this one, putting up nine runs in three innings. Kaitlyn Pytleski with the exclamation in the third with a three-run double.
Not backing down, the Scouts climb all the way back to send this one into extra innings. That's when Abby Frantz would walk it off in the ninth with a RBI single.