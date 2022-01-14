Berks basketball tipping off on Friday night, some of the top teams in action. Muhlenberg and Berks Catholic adding to their win totals.
The Muhls pulled away from Governor Mifflin in the final minutes of the game to earn the 55-47 win.
Edwin Suarez finished with a game high, 23 points. Fellow Muhl, Xzavion Robertson came up big though, with all 10 of his points coming in the fourth quarter.
Muhlenberg improves to 10-2, 4-1 in league play and have won their fourth straight.
Elsewhere, the Saints roll past Twin Valley with a 61-43 win on Donovan Jack Hall of Fame induction night.
The Saints controlled much of the game en route to their near 20-point win. Its their 10th win of the season, putting them at 10-2. The Raiders fall to 6-5 with the loss.