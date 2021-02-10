LIVESTREAM
NWS Weather Alert
NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Portions of northern and northwest New Jersey and east central and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow is forecast to move in from the west by late this evening, continuing through the Thursday morning commute, before shifting east of the area by late morning. Although snow rates will not be particularly high, temperatures are expected to be below freezing, so roads and sidewalks are expected to become snow-covered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
Muhlenberg bounces back with rout over Conrad Weiser
READING, Pa. - The Muhlenberg boy's basketball team in the midst of a busy stretch, five games in five days. Game two, the Muhls taking down visiting Conrad Weiser in dominating fashion, 83-43.
The Muhls were looking to bounce back after a loss to Reading the day before, and bounce back they did. They would jump out to a commanding 24-9 lead after one quarter of play.
Weiser tried to climb back into this one, they'd get within ten in the second quarter but the Muhls offensive firepower was too much the rest of the way. Abdul Conde leading the way offensively for the Muhls with 12 points in the winning effort.
32°
32°
Partly Cloudy
- Humidity: 59%
- Cloud Coverage:94%
- Wind: 2 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:01:27 AM
- Sunset: 05:30:56 PM
Today
Cloudy with some light snow developing, 2-4" south and west of the Lehigh Valley, a coating to 2" north and east.
Tonight
Cloudy with some light snow developing, 2-4" south and west of the Lehigh Valley, a coating to 2" north and east.
Tomorrow
Cloudy and cold with a bit of snow or flurries during the morning, followed by a few breaks of sun in the afternoon.
