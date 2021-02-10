Muhlenberg v. Conrad Weiser boy's basketball highlights

READING, Pa. - The Muhlenberg boy's basketball team in the midst of a busy stretch, five games in five days. Game two, the Muhls taking down visiting Conrad Weiser in dominating fashion, 83-43. 
 
The Muhls were looking to bounce back after a loss to Reading the day before, and bounce back they did. They would jump out to a commanding 24-9 lead after one quarter of play. 
 
Weiser tried to climb back into this one, they'd get within ten in the second quarter but the Muhls offensive firepower was too much the rest of the way. Abdul Conde leading the way offensively for the Muhls with 12 points in the winning effort.