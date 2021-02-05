The Muhlenberg boys' basketball team and the Berks Catholic girls' basketball team won on the hardwood on Friday night. The Muhls bested Executive Education Academy Charter School in a non-league game 74-62 while the Saints won 52-24 over Exeter.
The game was the first one back for the Muhls since returning from a quarantine due to exposure to a positive COVID-19 case.
Caroline Herb led all scorers with 17 points to help Berks Catholic earn the road win. Herb recorded five three-pointers, just one day after making 12 three-pointers on Thursday night. The 12 made three-pointers was a county girls' basketball single-game record for three-pointers and a school record for points. She also tied the state-record as well.