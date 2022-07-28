ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Berks County squads in action at the A-Town Throwdown tournament. Muhlenberg boys and the Reading girls hitting the courts at Muhlenberg College.
The Muhls cruising in their first game, taking down Octorara, 80-42. The Muhls led by double digits most of the way, up by 22 at one point in the second half.
In the girls bracket, Liberty getting the better of Reading with a 42-20 win over the Red Knights.
The Hurricanes found themselves up by 15 and continued to cruise from there to the win.