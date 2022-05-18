READING, Pa. - Muhlenberg stopped the upset streak of Oley Valley and claimed their 13th BCIAA title on Wednesday night in Baseballtown.
The Muhls broke the game open early on and never looked back in an 11-3 win over the Lynx.
Muhlenberg jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning of play. They would begin to truly run away with the title in the second inning, scoring five runs to take a 7-0 lead.
The Lynx would try to cut into the deficit in the third inning, getting two runs back, but the Muhls would respond right away en route to the win.
A culmination of chemistry and hard work, making this title extra special to this group of Muhls.