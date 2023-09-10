ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Muhlenberg playing host to Salisbury on Saturday afternoon. The Mules with a solid early season win by double-digits, 29-17 and now hold a 2-0 record.
Needing to overcome some adversity in this one, the Mules found themselves down 14-0. Second quarter of action, now down by a touchdown Joe Repetti calls his own number for a 9-yard score to tie things up, 14-14.
They would grab the lead after that, the next score Repetti showing off the arm with a 52-yard strike to Chris Ardito, 21-14 Mules. He would toss another touchdown in the third quarter to build on that lead, Pelton Esannasson on the receiving end of that one.
The Mules with an early season statement win at home.