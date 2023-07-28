ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Muhlenberg looking to keep its strong start going in the A-Town Throwdown on Friday night. The Muhls surviving in overtime against Odessa from Delaware, 46-43.
A back and forth game in the early going, Odessa would pull away as halftime neared. Dyson Scott helping his squad build up a seven point lead at halftime, 21-14.
In the second half, the Muhls mounting their comeback to force overtime. Jhavien Ortiz doing his part for the Muhls in the second half and overtime, he'd finish with four points in the win.