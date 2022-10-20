ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Muhlenberg hasn't had the season they would've hoped for through this point. The Mules entered the season as the 11th ranked team, and through six games they sit at 3-3.
All three of the Mules loses coming on the road this season, their most recent to nationally-ranked Johns Hopkins.
The Mules will get another crack at winning on the road when they face Juniata this Saturday. Nate Milne understands the importance of being able to win on the road, and what it can mean for a team that struggles to do so.
Even with three loses, the Mules still have plenty to play for in the 2022 season.