BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Muhlenberg topped Moravian 95-87 in the 2019-20 season opener for both rivals on Friday night at Johnston Hall. The game was the first for the Greyhounds under new head coach Shawn Postiglione.
The Mules were led by Spencer Dukle who totaled a game-high 26 points in the win. Moravian was led by Matt O'Connor, who scored 21 points.
The Mules led at half, but that advantage quickly disappeared when the Greyhounds cored eight straight to start the second half. Muhlenberg rallied back to earn the road win.