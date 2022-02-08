READING, Pa. - Muhlenberg picks up their biggest win of the season on Senior Night, handing Reading its first county loss, 63-61.
The Muhls shut down the Red Knights last second chance to try and tie the game as the buzzer sounded, and the student section stormed the court in celebration.
Edwin Suarez provided a chunk of the offense for the Muhls, finishing with a game-high 21 points in the win. Former Muhl, Rubin Rodriguez led the way for the Red Knights with 19.
Muhlenberg ends the regular season at 17-5, Reading suffers just their third loss of the season, and is 18-3.