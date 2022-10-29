ALLENTOWN - Muhlenberg rallied from a halftime deficit to post a 28-21 Centennial Conference football victory over F&M on Saturday at Scotty Wood Stadium.
Ethan Brader, Joe Repetti and Amari Dunn all rushed for touchdowns as the Mules (5-3, 5-2) racked up 271 yards on the ground. Repetti also threw a 22-yard scoring pass to Michael Feaster.
Former Parkland quarterback Ty Tremba had 292 yards passing and 2 touchdowns for the Diplomats.
Muhlenberg hosts Susquehanna next Saturday in their final home contest of the regular season.