ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Muhlenberg opening up Centennial Conference tournament play at home. Franklin & Marshall playing spoiler in this one, knocking the Mules out of the postseason, 9-8.
The Mules finding themselves in an early hole, trailing by one through the first quarter of play. Jason Mets, an Exeter alum finding the back of the net in the opening quarter, one of his two goals.
This one would be all tied at five heading into the halftime break. The second half, a slow start for the Mules as they were held scoreless.
The Mules would erase a three goal deficit in the fourth quarter, Wyatt Malia capping the rally with the equalizer in the final minute of regulation. This game would head to overtime tied at eight.
Franklin and Marshall would score three and a half minutes into the overtime quarter to end the Mules season.
Muhlenberg finishes at, 11-6 on the year.