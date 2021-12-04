ALLIANCE, Oh. - Mount Union and Muhlenberg needed overtime to determine a winner, and it was the Purple Raiders coming out on top, 35-29.
The Mules needed a late touchdown and a two point conversion to send it into overtime. Michael Hnatkoswky would find Michael Feaster for a touchdown with just over a minute left in the game.
Hnatkoswky would finish the game with four total touchdowns, throwing for three and rushing for one.
In the overtime quarter, the Mules would miss a field goal, and the Purple Raiders would complete a touchdown pass for the win.