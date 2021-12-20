Another year, another amazing performance by the Muhlenberg College football team. The Mules captured the Centennial Conference championship and another trip to the postseason.
The 11-2 season ended with an overtime loss to unbeaten Mount Union in the quarterfinal round of the NCAA Division III playoffs. D3football.com recognized Muhlenberg as the No. 7 team in the final rankings which were released today.
Johns Hopkins and Delaware Valley finished the final poll ranked 14th and 15th, respectively.