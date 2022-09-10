ALLENTOWN - No. 18 Muhlenberg opened the Centennial League football season with a 34-21 victory over Dickinson on Saturday afternoon at Scotty Wood Stadium.
Sophomore quarterback Joe Repetti threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for another as the Mules (1-1) built a 27-7 halftime lead. Repetti completed passes to eight different receivers, including scoring strikes to Aaron Daniels and Thomas Jenkins.
Ethan Brader, a senior from Palisades, rushed for 57 yards and a touchdown to lead the Muhlenberg ground attack.
The Mules will travel to Ursinus to face the 1-1 Bears next Saturday.