ALLENTOWN - The Muhlenberg football team will be looking to go over the .500 mark on the season when they host Gettysburg on Saturday afternoon at Scotty Wood Stadium.
Fresh off an impressive homecoming win over McDaniel, the Mules will try to make it two in a row against a Bullets team that won its first game of the season last weekend at Juniata.
Sophomore quarterback Joe Repetti was named the Centennial Conference Player of the Week on Monday after throwing five touchdowns in the 41-7 win over the Green Terror.