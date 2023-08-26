ALLENTOWN - Muhlenberg missed out on the NCAA playoffs last season, but managed to win a Centennial Conference/MAC Bowl series game against Lebanon Valley, 48-21. The Mules are poised to return to the top of the mountain in 2023 after an uncharacteristic 7-4 last season.
Muhlenberg's three Centennial Conference losses came by a total of a mere 18 points. That has Nate Milne and company motivated for the 2023 season.
“We felt like we lost the fourth quarter and in the three Centennial Conference games, we were out rushed in each and every single one of those," Milne said. "So, we feel like we need to improve our running defense. We need to improve our rushing offense, and to make sure that we are bigger, faster and stronger for the fourth quarter.”
While the Mules put up nearly 36 points per contest a year ago, their usually stingy defense allowed just over 24 points, and that’s something they’re looking to shore up this fall.
“We’re definitely coming out with a vengeance and trying to prove ourselves again," senior cornerback Ethan Brader said. "Last year didn’t go as well as we planned to. So, we’re going back out reestablishing ourselves at the top, taking one game at a time and just reimagining who we are. Recreating who we are and what we want to leave as a legacy for the rest of these guys.”
With three schools leaving the Centennial Conference this season, the Mules now have four non-league contests on their schedule, three coming against NJAC members.
“New Jersey is a heavy area for us recruiting, besides the Lehigh Valley," Milne said. "We have a lot of guys from New Jersey and so for us to play some of those New Jersey schools, we feel like that could help us not only on the schedule but also in those key recruiting battles in the off-season.”