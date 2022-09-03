BELTON, Texas - Defending NCAA Division III National Champions Mary Hardin-Baylor scored three touchdowns in each of the first three quarters in a 62-13 win over Muhlenberg on Saturday evening at Crusader Stadium.
The Crusaders racked up 674 yards of total offense - including 379 yards of passing and six touchdowns from starting quarterback Kyle King.
Muhlenberg quarterback Joe Repetti had first half touchdown passes to Christopher Ardito and James Nye.
The Mules host Dickinson next Saturday in their Centennial League opener.