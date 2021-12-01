ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Muhlenberg Mules are once again headed to the NCAA Division III title game.
The Mules have so far have followed suit with their 2019 run to the semifinals, shutting out both their opponents in the first two rounds.
A tall task stands in the Mules way on Saturday, 13-time National Champion, Mount Union. The Mules fell to this same team in the 2018 quarterfinal round, but this time around feels different.
Muhlenberg won by a variety of ways in 2021, and they'll be using that to their advantage. Head coach, Nate Mline touched upon the belief his squad has this season that they can find a way to win.