READING, Pa. - Muhlenberg and Hamburg won playoff games in the Schuylkill-Berks Independent League postseason on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Muhlenberg defeated Pine Grove 10-5 and Hamburg earned a 6-3 victory over Schuylkill Valley.
Muhlenberg jumped out to a 8-0 lead in the first frame, but it wasn't that comfortable of an advantage for long. Pine Grove cut it to 9-5 before Muhlenberg sealed the victory.
With Schuylkill Valley up 1-0 in the opening frame, Hamburg plated three runs in response. That lead was cut to 3-2 and in the third inning they got another run to make it 4-2 before they secured the win.