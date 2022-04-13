Berks baseball hitting the diamond on Wednesday night, Muhlenberg and Hamburg continuing their winning ways.
The Muhls in a tight one with Twin Valley, they would hang on for the 2-1 win over the Raiders. Shane Rosenberry driving both those runs in, in the second inning with a line drive down the third base line. For the Raiders, Paul Colombo drove in the lone run in the sixth.
Muhlenberg remains undefeated on the season at 6-0, while Twin Valley suffers just their second loss at 6-2.
Hamburg and Brandywine Heights in an offensive slugfest, the Red Hawks coming out on top, 11-7.
The Bullets would manage to keep the game within reach most of the night, but the Red Hawks would always have a response. Hamburg improves to 5-2, 2-2 and Brandywine falls to 1-4, 0-2.