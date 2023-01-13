READING, Pa. - Heavyweight showdown on the court between Muhlenberg and Berks Catholic on Friday night. The host Muhls coming out on top with the upset over the Saints, 48-46.
A wild final minute of play in this one, the Muhls holding a 46-42 lead couldn't hold off the Saints charge as they'd tie it up heading into the final seconds. J'Daniel Mosquera would get followed with a second left and knock down both free throws to give the Muhls the win.
Leading the way offensively, Xzayvion Robinson with 24 leading all scorers and the Muhls.
Muhlenberg improves to 805 overall, 3-2 in league play while Berks Catholic suffers its fist league loss of the season, 12-1, 5-1.