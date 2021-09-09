ALLENTOWN, Pa. - After cruising to an opening season win over TCNJ, Muhlenberg has jumped up into the top 10 in the latest national rankings. For head coach Nate Milne, that means a bigger target on their backs.
The Mules open up conference play this Saturday, traveling to Dickinson. Milne knows prior to their opening win, they were a team scheduled on everyone else's schedules.
He knows the national recognition is nice to hear early on and as the season rolls along, but the goal is still seeing where they stand at the end.