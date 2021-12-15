READING, Pa. - EPC and Berks foes clashing on the hardwood on Wednesday night. Muhlenberg improving to 3-0 with a 59-51 win over Easton.
The Mules led comfortably through three quarters of play, holding a 44-33 lead into the fourth. The Red Rovers would not go quietly though, bringing this game within one point with one minute left.
Muhlenberg would get a late three-point play to help push their lead to four.
Tashiro Alexis finished the game with 18 points to lead all Mules scorers, Xzavion Robertson would add 15 in the win.
Easton was paced by the games leading scorer, Richard Vaquero who had 22 points.