ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Lehigh County and Berks County going head-to-head on Friday at Cedar Beach before heading indoors. Muhlenberg holding off Dieruff for the, 44-36 win.
Following a quick burst by the Huskies to start the game and grab a 7-0 lead. The Muhls would answer back with a 10-2 run of their own. Back and forth both teams would go for much of the first half.
Muhlenberg would grab a six point lead heading into halftime and control much of the game after things moved indoors to Allen High School.