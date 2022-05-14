MEDFORD, Mass. - Muhlenberg split a pair of games on Saturday, but a 10-1 loss to Rowan at Spicer Field eliminated the Mules from the NCAA Division III softball postseason.
Muhlenberg defeated Cabrini 6-0 in an elimination game earlier on Saturday. Cora Bridgers had three hits at the plate and pitched five innings allowing only one hit and striking out seven. Gillian Zack slammed a three-run home run in the first inning to jump-start the offense.
Rowan broke open a 4-1 game with six runs over the final two innings in the second elimination game of the day for the Mules. Raya Kunes accounted for the only Muhlenberg offense with a solo home run in the fourth inning.
Host Tufts will square off against Rowan at noon on Sunday in the championship game of the Medford Regional.