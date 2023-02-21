ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Muhlenberg playing host to Ursinus in the Centennial Conference men's quarterfinals on Tuesday night. The Mules leaving little doubt in this one with a, 74-53 win.
Following the win in the quarterfinals, the Mules are now 3-0 against the Bears on the season. In their regular season finale on the road, the Mules won by 33.
Leading by just seven at the half, the Mules would open things up in the second half en route to the win. Helping to lead the way offensively, Giovanni Rubino who would finish with 35 points.
Muhlenberg is off to the semifinals where top-seeded Johns Hopkins awaits them on the road.