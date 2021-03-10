READING, Pa. - The Muhlenberg boys' basketball team is one win away from the District III-6A title game, in their first year competing at that level. Standing in the Muhls way, Reading.
The Muhls have jumped onto the basketball scene in Berks county over recent years, and have the District title at 5A from last season to prove they're no fluke.
In the prior meeting between these two schools, the Muhls had too many little mistakes leading to a loss. Head coach Tyrone Nesby addressed the those details that need to be in focus this time around against the Red Knights.
The Muhls are hopeful to change the culture of Berks basketball, especially in the Reading area, with a win on Wednesday night.