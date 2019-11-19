Both the Muhlenberg men's basketball team and the Moravian women's basketball team earned wins on their home floors on Tuesday night. The Mules defeated King's College, 87-75, at Memorial Hall, and the Greyhounds topped The College of New Jersey 68-54 at Johnston Hall.
Muhlenberg improved to 4-0 with the victory while Moravian moved to 3-1.
Spencer Duke totaled 19 points and 11 rebounds for Muhlenberg. Four different Moravian scorers finished in double figures, led by Maddie Capuano, who had a team-high 19 points.
Muhlenberg will host the Scotty Wood Tournament this weekend while Moravian's next game is Saturday at Gwynedd Mercy.