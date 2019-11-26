ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Muhlenberg men's basketball team, but the women's team lost in a home basketball doubleheader against Dickinson on Tuesday night at Memorial Hall. It was the Centennial Conference opener for the men's team in the 2019-20 campaign.
The men's team secured a 76-52 win to move to 7-0. The team is off to the best start in 64 years. Matt Gnias led the Mules with 23 points.
The Muhlenberg women's team lost 70-59 to fall to 2-4 overall and 0-2 in conference play. The victory was the first of the season for Dickinson.
Freshman Sara Peretti recorded 22 points to pace the Mules, a career-high total.