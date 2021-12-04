ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A Muhlenberg hoops doubleheader on Saturday, Muhlenberg men's matching up with Johns Hopkins and the women's team taking on Salisbury.
In the women's game, the Mules fell to Salisbury, 65-59 in their final non-conference game of the season.
Muhlenberg was cut a double digit deficit down to one, but could never overcome it. Mikaela McGarvey finished with 17 points to led the Mules, Margeaux Eripret had 16 in the effort.
The men's game, the Mules falling to Johns Hopkins, 76-58. This marks the sixth straight loss for the Mules, after starting the year 2-0.
Muhlenberg was paced offensively by Dan Gaines, with 23 points. They only trailed by three points at the half, before the Blue Jays began to run away with it in the second half.