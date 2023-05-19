READING, Pa. - Muhlenberg opened District III play on Friday afternoon in resounding fashion. The Muhls mercy ruling Manheim Central in six innings, 10-0.
The opening inning would mostly be all the Muhls would need to come away with the win. They would score seven runs to take control of the game early-on.
Small ball to start the inning, Eli Keller would lay down bunt and an errant throw would allow two runs to score. Shane Rosenberry would lay down another Muhls bunt forcing a squeeze play that Keller beats out, 3-0.
Later in the inning the bats stay hot going for distance. Josh Smeltzer laced a two run double down the left field line. A few batters later, back to the top of the order, Cam Burr would line a two run triple for the, 7-0 lead.
Three more runs from there would give the Muhls a big opening round win.