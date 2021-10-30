Muhlenberg 27, Franklin & Marshall 10
Muhlenberg posted a 27-10 road win over Franklin & Marshall on Saturday. The victory put the Mules in a three-way tie for first place in the Centennial Conference.
Muhlenberg QB Michael Hnatkowsky recorded three touchdowns in the victory.
The Mules are now 7-1 and are set to visit Susquehanna next Saturday.
Moravian 37, McDaniel 31
Moravian outlasted McDaniel 37-31 in double-overtime. Nate Boyle scored the game-winner touchdown for the Greyhounds.
Trevor Yacuboski connected on the game-tying field goal as time expired in regulation. Nick Petros finished with 10 catches for 128 yards and a touchdown for Moravian.
Moravian improved to 3-5 with the victory and is set to host Franklin & Marshall next Saturday.
FDU-Florham 42, Albright 35
FDU-Florham escaped with a 42-35 win over Albright on Saturday afternoon at Shirk Stadium.
FDU-Florham QB Anthony Caserta tossed the go-ahead score to Adrian Reese. Albright threw an interception on the ensuing drive that helped FDU-Florham seal the win.
The Lions dropped to 2-7 with the loss and are scheduled to conclude their 2021 campaign at home in two weeks against Lebanon Valley College.
Stevenson 35, Alvernia 6
Stevenson rolled to a 35-6 win over Alvernia to drop the Golden Wolves to 0-8 this fall.
Kevin Washington had one passing touchdown for Alvernia.
The Golden Wolves are set to visit FDU-Florham on Saturday.