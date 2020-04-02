ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Dave Weitzman was named the head coach of the Muhlenberg College women's soccer program, the school announced on Wednesday night. He takes over after serving as an assistant coach for the past two seasons and the interim head coach since January.
"First, I would like to thank the search committee and Athletic Director Lynn Tubman for having the confidence in me to lead the Muhlenberg College women's soccer program," Weitzman said in a press release from the college. "I could not be more excited, and I am looking forward to continuing the upward movement of this program as we will look to set our goals high and provide a fantastic experience for our student-athletes."
Weitzman becomes the fifth head coach in program history. Prior to joining the staff he spent four years as a local high school coach at both Parkland and Whitehall.
The Mules went 10-7-2 a year ago and reached the ECAC semifinals.