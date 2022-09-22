READING, Pa. - Muhlenberg won their first Section Two game in the Lancaster-Lebanon league in week four, knocking off Lebanon. The Muhls now sitting at 2-2 on the season.
The 2-2 start matching the most wins the program has had since the 2017 season.
Section Two, one of the toughest around in the LL, with the likes of Governor Mifflin, Manheim Central, Exeter and Warwick. All four of those teams awaiting the Muhls over the next four weeks.
This is a young squad who will be looking to build off their recent win and continuing to show improvements week after week.