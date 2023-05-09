CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - A late season cross-conference clash between Southern Lehigh and Muhlenberg took the diamond under the lights on Tuesday night. The Muhls coming away with an impressive road win, 7-2.
The Muhls grabbing an early, 1-0 lead into the bottom of the second. The Spartans would tie things up, Gabe Moscato with a two out RBI single to knot things up at, 1-1.
Top of the fourth inning, the Muhls retake the lead on a Shane Rosenberry RBI double. Next batter, Sean Patton with an RBI liner up the middle, 3-1 Muhls. Two innings later they would plate two more runs pushing the lead to, 5-1.
Rosenberry again would push the Muhls lead, a two-run double to right which puts his squad up, 7-1.
Both teams postseason bound.